Life Is Strange & Disco Elysium Could Get Amazon TV/Movie Adaptations

As reported by Deadline, Amazon Studios has signed a first-look deal with production company dj2 Entertainment to bring more game TV/movie adaptations to the streaming platform, including Life Is Strange and Disco Elysium.

dj2 Entertainment previously produced the first Sonic the Hedgehog film and was also involved in the sequel. The company has made a name for itself in adapting major games for film/TV. The new deal will have the production company create content exclusively for Amazon’s Prime Video. With game to film adaptations currently in vogue, it’s not surprising that this development has come soon after dj2 Entertainment signed a deal with Hazelight Studios to bring last year’s hit game It Takes Two to both the big and small screen.

Speaking of video games being adapted to film and tv, in addition to the Sonic sequel coming this April, the Uncharted film was released in theaters today, and Netflix recently confirmed a film based on the game BioShock. Paramount+ has plans to release its Halo TV series in March and HBO will debut its television adaptation of The Last of Us next year. Additionally, there have also been reports that Amazon has plans to create a TV series based on the mega-popular Mass Effect franchise.

Dmitri M. Johnson of dj2 Entertainment said on the Amazon deal, “The dj2 team has long believed that video games would one day serve as incredible source material for stories told in television and film and that it was only the lack of love and respect for the art form which previously held successful adaptations back. Moreover, it is truly an honor to have Prime Video as our platform partner. A partner who truly supports us, as well as our grand ambitions, for telling the best international gaming stories with no limitations in how high we may collectively aim.”

Johnson is not wrong on games being “incredible source material” for film and televisions. Hopefully, fans aren’t let down with adaptions of Life is Strange or Disco Elysium.

