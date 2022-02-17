Crunchyroll Is Now Available On Nintendo Switch

The anime and manga video streaming site, Crunchyroll has announced that their app is officially available on Nintendo Switch from today. According to the company, “you can stream all of your favorite anime on TV while your console is docked, or on the go with handheld and tabletop modes.” The exciting announcement was accompanied by a trailer featuring a playful cat. Check it out below.

Crunchyroll was founded in 2006 and has continued to be a leader in anime streaming entertainment, boasting over 100 million registered users worldwide. The company was purchased from AT&T for about $1.175 billion, being acquired by Sony in 2020. The streaming site offers its members over 1,000 different anime shows to choose from, along with more than 200 East Asian dramas and a variety of 80 manga titles.

The streaming company said in a press release today, “Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers will be able to enjoy offline viewing, as well, allowing for the same off-network anime access available through mobile devices. Join us in celebrating with the trailer below, and head to the Nintendo eShop to download Crunchyroll to your Nintendo Switch home screen today!”

The news that Crunchyroll has arrived on Nintendo Switch comes as Nintendo has announced the closure of the 3DS and Wii U eShops. This move means that Crunchyroll will no longer be available for viewers on the Wii U and has most likely led to the app now appearing on the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch strangely has very few streaming apps available for its users. Heavy-hitters like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime are missing from the console, as it only offers Hulu, YouTube, Twitch, and now Crunchyroll of course. Nintendo has said in the past that major streaming sites “will come in time” but has yet to make it a reality. Perhaps the addition of Crunchyroll signifies more are on the way.

