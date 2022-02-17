Ubisoft Reveals Sales Stats, Welcomes Buyout Offers

Ubisoft has been seeing some negative publicity as of late, largely due to the French gaming publisher’s affinity for NFTs and poor working conditions. Today, the company has released its most recent earnings report, giving gamers a look at how the company is managing financially. On top of this, upper management has begun discussing the possibility of Ubisoft being acquired in the future.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is performing extremely well, due in part to its microtransactions. These grew by 80% compared to Assasin’s Creed Odyssey. Net bookings are also up 70% over the last title in the series. The company notes that the Assassin’s Creed brand has confirmed itself as a “powerful evergreen franchise.”

Rainbow Six Siege has added over 10 million players over the last year to reach over 80 million unique active players. Rainbow Six Extraction, which was released on January 20, has over 5 million players so far.

When compared to Far Cry 5, playtime per player in Far Cry 6 is up 45%. Ubisoft also noted that Riders Republic has recieved great reception, with playtime per player up 60% over Steep.

For Ubisoft’s fiscal Q3 ending on December 31, the company reported net bookings of $847 million, which the publisher said was in line with its expectations.

The report also mentions what Ubisoft has planned for the next fiscal year.

“In line with Ubisoft’s commitment to significantly expand its offering, the next fiscal year will notably include the releases of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones as well as more exciting games.”

Tactical action game Skull & Bones started development back in 2013, and has undergone multiple changes in direction and scope over the past nine years. Originally scheduled to be released in 2018, the game has been delayed four times since.

Regarding the possibility of a sale, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that the company is not looking to sell at the moment, as it feels confident in its financial position. With that being said, Guillemot also made it clear that Ubisoft and its board of directors would entertain an offer to be acquired.

