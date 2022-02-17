No Man’s Sky Creator: “We’re Not Done by a Long Shot”

Despite the absolute state of No Man’s Sky upon its release in 2016, Hello Games has continued to make amends. False promises made to fans have been remedied, additional content is being continuously added, and support for the game has trended upwards for the past few years. Sean Murray, the creator of No Man’s Sky and the founder of Hello Games, recently sat down with IGN for an interview about the future of the studio and its now-beloved title. For those not wanting the space exploration to end, you’re in luck.

“[For] as many updates as we’ve done since launch and as many bucket list items we’ve checked off, our list of things we’re excited about never seems to get any shorter. The team are always coming up with new things that they want to do with the game: new content and features and areas for improvement,” Murray said. “I’m amazed that the energy levels are as high now as they’ve ever been. We tend not to talk about what’s on that list publicly but suffice to say we’re not done yet by a long shot.”

No Man’s Sky has received 19 major new content updates and 136 updates overall since 2016.

“I like to think that No Man’s Sky is such a large game that we have to paint in broad brush strokes, and then each update comes along and fills in some finer detail but also paints more new broad strokes,” Murray explained. “That’s certainly the case here. If you look at our [Sentinel] patch notes, you’ll see an absolute ton of refinements, but also huge new features too.”

No Man’s Sky was released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in August 2016, for Xbox One in July 2018, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in November 2020. A Nintendo Switch port is scheduled for release this summer. Just yesterday, the Sentinel update added a whole new combat system to the game, along with other improvements.

Source