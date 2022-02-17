Cris Tales Will Be Free On The Epic Game Store Next Week

Cris Tales will officially be next week’s free Epic Game Store game, once the current game Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons is removed on February 24th.

Epic Games have included a free game almost constantly since they launched the store, with games ranging from smaller indie titles to larger AAA games. While Cris Tales falls on the former end of the spectrum, it shouldn’t be passed over.

In Cris Tales you control Crisbell, a character that can move between the past, present and future. You use this to solve puzzles and gain an advantage in combat as you traverse the world and discover the true mysteries of this world. The studio has spoken about how it drew inspiration from its Colombian heritage, so you can see that in the DNA of the game.

Cris Tales was launched in July 2021 by Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK as a game that’s a love letter to older RPGs. I played the demo back when it first released and found myself enamoured and grabbed by the sheer beauty it has and how it reminded me of RPGs I played when I was a kid. The game won several awards and was loved at launch, so I’m looking forward to playing it next week.

