Stranger Things S4 To Release In Two Parts & S5 Is Final Season

In a note to fans, the Duffer brothers revealed some exciting details on their hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. Some of the highlights include that the highly-anticipated fourth season will be split into two parts, both releasing this year. In bitter-sweet news, the writing and directing duo also shared that season five would be the last and final season. Although, not all hope is lost for fans of the franchise as the directing brothers hinted at subsequent spin-offs coming down the road.

001. Russia. Getting the band back together. Bring a jacket. pic.twitter.com/NO4NHRLVDs — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

Stranger Things showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have opted to split season four into two parts due to its “unprecedented length.” The Duffer duo said the lengthy season’s runtime is “nearly twice the length of any previous season,” comprised of “nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages” and took “almost two years” to film. They also described the upcoming season as the “most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.” Adding, “Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Shawn Levy, director and producer on Stranger Things, previously explained the nearly three-year gap between seasons three and four saying, “As much as it pains our viewers that it will have been so long, trust me, it pains [creators Matt and Ross Duffer], and I more.” Continuing, “It is a kind of perfect storm combination of COVID shutdown, slower pace of filming in COVID protocols and health protocols, which are necessary, and coincidentally we chose Season 4 to be by far–and I mean, by far, far, far–the most ambitious of the seasons.”

Additionally, the Duffer brothers teased some spin-off content coming down the pipeline. They said, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes” Fans may see the Stranger Things universe expand beyond the characters they’ve come to know and love.

Season four: part one of Stranger Things will finally arrive on Netflix on May 27, with part two releasing five weeks later on July 1.

