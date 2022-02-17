Warning: Elden Ring Spoilers Have Leaked Online Ahead Of Release

Elden Ring is only a few days from launch and some major spoilers have already leaked online. Although don’t worry, no spoilers will be included in this post. The games publication, Eurogamer was the first to report on the news in the form of a thoughtful PSA.

Several spoilers are currently floating around on various parts of the internet. Elden Ring’s opening cinematic intro is now one of the top listed videos on YouTube, so for anyone attempting to avoid spoilers, it is strongly suggested they not search the game’s name on the video streaming website. Extended gameplay footage has also been posted online, although Bandai Namco has gotten most of it taken down.

In addition to leaked footage, several screenshots of the upcoming RPG have been posted to Reddit. Unfortunately, the images include aspects of Elden Ring that developers obviously hoped players would experience on their own, such as a never-before-seen area.

Various media outlets will have been given the chance to test-run the game before release, it’s possible the game could have leaked this way. Bandai Namco previously allowed several gamers the opportunity to try out the first six hours of Elden Ring at the end of 2021 as well.

Elden Ring is an upcoming RPG that boasts names such as game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and writer George R. R. Martin. The game is highly anticipated, with many fans counting down the days until the title launches.

The upcoming title is an entirely new IP, with the premise having the game take place in the Lands Between, after the destruction of the all-important Elden Ring. The shards of the ring, or Great Runes, have been scattered and players must find all of them to restore the ring and become Elden Lord.

Elden Ring will officially launch on February 25, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. So, not much longer until gamers can coast the internet unburdened by the fear spoilers.

