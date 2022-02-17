Hundreds Of Sealed 80s/90s SEGA & SNES Games Found In Storage

When a video game store closed its doors in 1994, the inventory from the Nebraska shop was boxed up and put in storage. Now, it’s nearly 28 years later, and the treasure trove of games has been discovered, amounting to a collection that includes hundreds of factory-sealed SNES, Sega Genesis, Saturn, 3DO, and Sega CD titles from the 80s and 90s. This rare find worth thousands was reported on by YouTube account and video game reseller THISISGAMEROOM. Check out the unbelievable video below.

According to their YouTube account, Gameroom is a “giant video game store with a warehouse packed full of cool retro shit and electronic leftovers.” The video shows crates upon crates filled to the brim with classic titles. One of the men in the video joked that while several of the games included less valuable titles such as NBA and Madden games, the incredibly rare finds more than made up for them. Although, even games worth less like Aladdin on SNES, Contra Hard Corps on Genesis, and Musya on SNES will still fetch a few hundred dollars each. The video showed several copies of each title as well.

A few ultra-rare SNES titles shown in the video were Chrono Trigger, valued at more than $2400, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time, which currently goes for over $1200, and Sunset Riders, valued at over $750. Each of these estimates is according to the classic games tracker Price Charting and is displayed in USD.

Gameroom hasn’t disclosed a lot of details about the valuable find, even saying in the video they weren’t sure about telling people where they were. The vintage game retailers said, “We will not be disclosing any more information about this collection until preservation and documentation are completed.” It will certainly be interesting to see what happens to this unbelievable collection in the future.

Source