Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – Enemies & Locations Revealed

With the release of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin only a few weeks away, Square Enix has been ramping up marketing and revealing more information on the upcoming game. Today, the company released details on some dangerous foes and locations players will encounter in the game.

According to a blogpost on the Square Enix website, “Over the last few months, we’ve introduced you to friendly faces and fearsome fiends. Today we’re heating things up with a frightening flaming foe and something a bit more… ambiguous.”

Here are some characters that will feature in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin:

: Marilith is the Fiend of Fire. She uses her six arms to launch a barrage of attacks and confounds Jack and his allies with swift movements, such as slamming down her long tail. You’ll have to be extra-careful to avoid her petrifying “Stone Gaze” attack. The Lufenians: Jack exchanges words with these mysterious people during snatched glimpses of his fragmented memories. Their strange clothes make it impossible to gauge any emotions from their words or actions.

The main character of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is Jack Garland, a man consumed by a need to destroy Chaos. Square Enix has said, “Jack’s journey to defeat the darkness that infests Cornelia is full of mystery. Here are just a few questions to ponder…The Lufenians gave Jack a mysterious crystal – but what links our protagonist to these strange people?” Adding, “It appears that the crystals possessed by Jack and his allies possess some sort of function. What could it be?”

Some interesting locations were also revealed by Square Enix:

: This volcano contains many environmental perils, such as molten lava which blocks the way, and gas pockets that explode due to the presence of fire magic. One thing’s for sure – it will be difficult to reach the summit unless you can stop the lava from gushing out. The Ancients’ Tower : This white building has an unshakeable sense of otherness. Eerie mechanisms await the unwary intruder, such as devices to trap those who enter and urn-like objects that float through the air.

: This white building has an unshakeable sense of otherness. Eerie mechanisms await the unwary intruder, such as devices to trap those who enter and urn-like objects that float through the air. The Wicked Arbor: The Wicked Arbor is a dense expanse of forest that lies at the foot of the volcano – so dense that moonlight only just manages to peek through the canopy. The area is shrouded in a thick, gaseous miasma, while walls made out of ivy and plants that spit poisonous gas stand in your way.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will officially launch on March 18 and will be available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For a full description of the information revealed by Square Enix today, check out the source below.

Source