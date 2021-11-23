Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: Players Find Strange Glitches

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were released just last Friday, November 19. After much anticipation from fans, the game has released with satisfactory reviews, however, players have noticed some odd glitches during their play-throughs.

A glitch going viral on social media at the moment is one that allows players to duplicate Pokémon in the 2006 remake. YouTuber BLAINES created a video illustrating how to take advantage of the odd glitch. It appears as though during a trade, the glitch allows both players to receive the same Pokémon. As expected, many gamers are arguing over whether or not using this glitch constitutes cheating.

Another glitch has to do with the Sun Stone acting in a way it shouldn’t. Like many stones in the Pokémon universe, the Sun Stone is used in evolution. This one normally evolves flower-type Pokémon. What’s strange, is that in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Sun Stone has been able to evolve Pokémon using friendship or trade. A few videos have been posted to TikTok displaying this glitch.

Several humorous glitches have been posted to Twitter as well. Some of these include an NPC twirling in circles, as if it’s dancing, a player able to use Surf on land, and a Pokémon almost hovering above the ground while stuck on a bike path. See these glitches below:

A post on Reddit also pointed out a glitch that appears to switch the names of Pokémon during evolution, while in the Underground. Commenters on the post have suggested that the issue could be the game confusing players who are in the Underground at the same time, assigning nicknames to the wrong Pokémon.

While glitches in a game are never good, the majority of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl issues have been more amusing than harmful. However, a handful of players have suffered more disruptive glitches which have caused them to get stuck in gyms due to an auto-save issue. Glitches and issues in games have been common with newly released games as of late. From the newly remastered GTA Trilogy to the recently released Battlefield 2042, it appears that the pandemic has forced developers to rush unfinished games, causing several issues come launch day.

Source