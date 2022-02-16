Terraria 2: A New Age Teased by Developer on Twitter

Fans of sandbox games have likely racked up a few thousand hours in Terraria by this point. Over a decade old, fans are wondering if a sequel will ever come to fruition. While Terraria 2 hasn’t technically been announced, the dev team continues to tease its existence through subtle means on social media. Recently, original game creator Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks changed the location in his Twitter bio to something rather interesting–Terraria 2: A New Age. This was pointed out by a popular Terraria YouTuber named Chippy, who then posted it with the caption ‘wait, what?’

In response to this curious change, fellow Terraria dev Whitney ‘Cenx’ Spinx responded to the catch with a Doctor Who gif reading ‘spoilers,’ continuing by saying “Red is a massive troll. I wouldn’t trust it. Or would I?” She then also changed her Twitter bio location to read ‘Terraria 2.5 the Final Update.’

A sequel to Terraria was originally announced in 2013. In 2015, Re-Logic announced a spinoff, Terraria: Otherworld, which was canceled in 2018. The original game had sold over 35 million copies by the end of 2020.

Despite promising no more future updates, yesterday the Labor of Love update was announced. The exciting news came via a YouTube video with Chippy, named above.

The new update will bring buffs to weapons including the Dark Lance, Frostbrand, Flairon, Scourge of the Corruptor, and Star Wrath. A number of loot sources will be dropping extra goodies, and new items will be released including the Resplendent Dessert, which allows players to have both Royal Slime pets out at once. The update was named after the Labor of Love award at the 2021 Steam Awards, which Terraria managed to snag. The category salutes games that have been out for a while but are still given care and attention from the devs. Other nominees included No Man’s Sky, Rust, Dota 2, and Apex Legends.

Released back in 2011, the game will probably continue to see updates–even though in May 2020, the makers of the game announced that the next major update would be the last. (It was followed by another large update just a few months later, and a Don’t Starve crossover update last year).

