No Man’s Sky’s Huge Sentinel Update Is Out Now

Hello Games has released a huge update for No Man’s Sky today. The Sentinel update is bringing a whole new combat system to the game and plenty of other things to get excited about. Check out the trailer below.

In No Man’s Sky Sentinel players will be able to take on the game’s sentinels in whole new ways. There are new weapons and upgrades for players as part of the update. Excitingly, players will also be able to make their Minotaur Exomech’s help them in battle by installing an AI. However, it won’t be a walk in the park. Sentinels are also receiving their own fair share of upgrades too. Hello Games had this to say about the antagonists.

“Sentinels have become more formidable too. You’ll need to fight against new elite classes of drone – including heavies, summoners and repair units – and even against their own fearsome Hardframe Exomech. Sentinels now deploy their own mobile energy shields, and have access to new weaponry, such as terrain-destroying grenades and a plasma-powered flamethrower. And for the brave, the locations of mysterious Sentinel PIllars have been made known, with exclusive rewards and mysterious stories awaiting those who would breach its robotic archive.” Hello Games

The update will also delve into the mystery of the sentinels and where they came from. Players will also be able to take on a new story mission with the crew of the Space Anomaly. Hello Games described it as follows, “Work with the crew of the Space Anomaly on a substantial new story-driven mission, or raid the sinister Sentinel Pillars to access their archives and probe the secrets of the Atlas and the World of Glass…”

The Sentinel update for No Man’s Sky is set to make even more substantial improvements to the game. This is the 18th update for the game and is part of the promise that Hello Games made to its customers. When No Man’s Sky was released the game was in a bad state and the game of today looks nothing like the game that was released in 2016. After the disappointing release, Hello Games pledged to continue work on the game and bring significant improvements for players. Sentinel seems to be another continuation of that promise.

