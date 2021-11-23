GTA Trilogy Fixes to Potentially Delay Other Rockstar Titles

The GTA Trilogy has been so poorly received by fans, Rockstar Games is already re-releasing the original titles, previously pulled from stores to make room for the ‘definitive’ editions. Each game is receiving backlash across the board, with players and critics alike ripping the release apart for everything from terrible character models to blinding rain animations. Grand Theft Auto fans are begging Rockstar to do something to fix these titles, but that request is about to lead to more problems: an insider is now suggesting that due to the many fixes required, planned updates to Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online will be delayed.

Hearing from sources, Rockstar is allocating more resources and devs to assist with GTA Trilogy post-launch development (patches, fixes …etc).



There's a fair chance, release windows for GTAO & RDO updates might be pushed a bit further back than the usual timing. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) November 23, 2021

Patches and fixes to GTA Trilogy aren’t just helpful–they’re completely necessary and non-negotiable. Still, even if the titles manage to look even semi-decent, Rockstar Games released a collection of three games that weren’t anywhere near ready for launch. Yes, they outsourced the remasters, but this is one of their most beloved IPs, and it’s unthinkable that no proper QA testing happened before pushing the trilogy to just about every console under the sun. While the company did (finally) release a formal apology on its website, it began by apologizing for the many ‘unexpected’ issues players experienced at launch. ‘Unexpected’ is a curious word to use when it looked as though no quality assurance happened at all.

As previously mentioned, the original editions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are all coming back to PC, and those who purchased the GTA Trilogy will be able to download them for free through June 30, 2022. Sadly, there seem to be no plans to return the titles to the PlayStation Store.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is out now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and PC. For some unholy reason, it retails for $59.99 with a physical release still scheduled for December 7, 2021, though a cancellation seems due at this point. The trilogy is set to be released on Android and iOS devices in the first half of 2022.

Source