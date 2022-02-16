PlatinumGames CEO Hints Again At Live Service Games

PlatinumGames‘ Atsushi Inaba and Hideki Kamiya have been touring the interview circuit since being promoted to their new positions within the company. Inaba is now the president and CEO while Kamiya was promoted to vice-president. The pair have been talking about their plans for the company, future projects, and development on Bayonetta 3. In the latest interview with Video Games Chronicle, Inaba was asked to clarify his previous statements about PlatinumGames and live service titles.

Inaba was asked to elaborate on the comments he previously made about the company focusing on live-service games in the future.

“I can’t really elaborate further on what I said in that interview. I want people to be able to enjoy our games for longer. I think that has many meanings. For example, losing a game to a system that stops getting updated when new consoles come out is something that I’ve always felt is unfortunate. So, it has that meaning in there: finding ways to beat that. And regarding live service games, it’s not something I’m going to confirm or dismiss. I think it’s something that we’ll be able to discuss more openly when we’re able to talk about Project GG more, which I look forward to doing some time in the near future.” Atsushi Inaba

Although Inaba is hesitant to provide more details, it certainly sounds like Project GG could be a live-service title. Inaba also wanted to reassure fans that the company’s new direction doesn’t mean they want to abandon everything they have done before.

“I think both Kamiya and I would say that we have lots of different ideas for things that we want to do regarding online and multiplayer. We both think that’s a fun concept and we want to explore that more. But at the same time, we don’t want it to be taken as a message that we’re abandoning games similar to what we would’ve made up until now. If we have an interesting idea, I don’t think that there’s any reason that we would say, ‘no, we don’t do that anymore, we’re done with that’. So, we’re interested in both ways.” Atsushi Inaba

Hideki Kamiya, also added that Platinum wants to be known for making fun and original games. That includes branching out from the titles it has made in the past.

“I think in terms of the expectations of fans in relation to linear action games like NieR and Bayonetta, we understand that we do get some respect for the action games that we’ve created, and we’re always happy to hear that. But we don’t want to be labelled as ‘the action game company’, we want to be labelled as a company that is interested in original, fun gameplay.” Hideki Kamiya

Fans of Platinum should be reassured that the studio doesn’t want to abandon its roots entirely. However, hearing “live-service” next to PlatinumGames‘ name is always going to unnerve fans of the studio. Hopefully, more information is revealed once Project GG is unveiled.

