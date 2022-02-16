Pokémon Company Releases Cooking Video Featuring Pikachu and Jigglypuff

The Pokémon Company recently released an adorable live-action video on their Japanese YouTube account featuring a CGI Pikachu and Jigglypuff. The new video is the first episode of a three-part series called “Sweet Winter With Pokémon.” This first episode features the talented cook and YouTuber from the “日食记官方频道 Cat’s Kitchen” channel, Lao Dao, as he creates some delicious treats under Pokémon supervision. Lao Dao and his production team are set to produce all three episodes of the series. Check out the new video at the link here.

The “Winter With Pokémon” series aims to provide a peek at what life would be like to live with Pokémon, while also giving fans some delicious recipes. This episode has Lao Dao start the day right by being woken up by whispering Pokémon. A quick glimpse of Psyduck, Jigglypuff, Pikachu, and Charmander can be seen walking past the bedroom door way. The YouTuber then immediately gets to work on making a cappuccino in a Pokéball-themed mug, complete with a sleeping Eevee design sprinkled on top. The video then demonstrates how to make some Pokémon-themed cream puffs, which Pikachu and Jigglypuff seem to thoroughly enjoy.

The Pokémon Company, particularly the Japanese YouTube channel, has been known for creating well-produced shorts based on the franchise. Just a few months ago, the company released the short “Bidoof’s Big Stand,” an animated video featuring the determined beaver-like Pokémon. Another recent video by the company was a music video of sorts starring Piplup and a young girl. An impressive aspect of the videos is the varying styles that each of the videos uses, all so creatively different and unique. The mix of real-world footage with CG-generated Pokémon is particularly intriguing in the newest video.

As Psyduck and Charmander were briefly seen in this video, it’s likely one or both of them will star in the next episode of the series. Keep an eye out for the Pokémon Company’s next episode of “Sweet Winter With Pokémon.”

Source