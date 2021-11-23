Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Won’t Feature Mr. X

Several video games have been adapted into movies. Unfortunately, quite a few of these adaptations didn’t captivate viewers, especially those close to the source material. Normally, too many creative liberties are taken, which distorts the campaign narrative too far away from the original material. However, some films typically stick closely with the source material.

For instance, one of the drastically pulled films from the source material was Resident Evil. As a result, the first collection of films was a different take on the IP. However, we now have a new reboot coming out that aims to follow the source material. Director Johannes Roberts is gearing up to release Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City. This film is set to adapt both Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2, so we’ll have a pretty large cast of characters along with set pieces.

Despite adapting both games in the film, we won’t see every character or enemy showing up. One of the characters that won’t make it in the film is Mr. X. The character just didn’t fit in the movie, according to Johannes Roberts. Speaking with Comicbook, the director wanted to put the iconic villain Mr. X in the movie, but he couldn’t find a way to use the character. Instead, Johannes Roberts found that Mr. X was being used for shots rather than having a movie that tells a proper story.

It does make sense that there would be some cuts to the movie. But, again, the director is adapting two lengthy video games and features several narrative moments, puzzles, and enemies. For Mr. X fans, it might be disappointing, but that could mean the character could feature a notable role in an upcoming sequel depending on how well this first installment does in the market. Currently, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is coming to theaters on November 24, 2021.

