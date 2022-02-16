Registration for Nintendo Switch Sports now open

As far as announcements go, the announcement of the return of Wii Sports (albeit for a new generation and a new console entirely) took a lot of the gaming community by surprise. Now you’re able to sign up for the online play test of Nintendo Switch Sports, assuming you’re a member of Nintendo Online.

The play test will run across three days, from February 18th to February 20th and will include access to Tennis, Bowling and Chambara. You’ll be restricted in who you play against however, as this is very much testing the online service and attempting to work out how the netcode fares, so in that spirit you’ll be playing purely against random players. The play test is also not available for any Nintendo Switch Lite owners due to limitations of the technology that developers are still working on.

Tennis for example will use the joy-con in a similar fashion to how the Wii-Mote was in the original title. In the original Wii game you used the Wiimote in various ways to try and emulate how you played the actual sport, such as swinging your arm for bowling. In the upcoming playtest developers will be looking towards player feedback on how the controls feel and how the game runs overall.

You can find the times below!

February 18

19:00-19:45 PST / 22:00- 22:45 EST / 03:00-03:45 GMT (19th Feb) / 04:00-04:45 CET (19th Feb)

February 19

03:00-03:45 PST / 06:00-06:45 EST / 11:00-11:45 GMT / 12:00-12:45 CET

11:00-11:45 PST / 14:00-14:45 EST / 19:00-19:45 GMT / 20:00.20:45 CET

19:00-19:45 PST / 22:00- 22:45 EST / 03:00-03:45 GMT (20th Feb) / 04:00-04:45 CET (20th Feb)

February 20

03:00-03:45 PST / 06:00-06:45 EST / 11:00-11:45 GMT / 12:00-12:45 CET

