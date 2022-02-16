SpellForce III: Reforced Console Release Delayed Again

The publishers behind SpellForce III: Reforced, THQ Nordic, have announced that the console release of the game will be delayed for the second time. The game was originally meant to debut on consoles on December 7, 2021, with the studio rescheduling the release to March 2022. Now, THQ Nordic says fans can expect SpellForce III: Reforced on consoles this coming June.

The development of #SpellForceReforced is going to take a little bit more time. In order to bring the best possible RPG/RTS to consoles, we want to make sure the game is in the best possible shape before #SpellForce III makes its debut on consoles slightly later, on June 7, 2022. pic.twitter.com/6BL1yKQofS — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) February 16, 2022

In a post on the THQ Nordic website, the company said on the delay, “The development of SpellForce III Reforced is going to take a little bit more time. In order to reach our goal of bringing the best RPG/RTS to consoles, developer Grimlore Games and publisher THQ Nordic want to make sure the game is in the best possible shape before it gets released. That’s why game development will continue until June 7th, 2022.”

SpellForce 3 was originally released on PC in 2017, with an upgraded version titled “Reforced” launching last December. The game is the third full installment of the main series and the ninth game based on the franchise. The plot is a prequel to the original game, SpellForce: The Order of Dawn and depicts events that led to the creation of The Circle, a group of mages whose actions directly impacted the first game.

The strategy RPG is similar to previous games in the franchise. SpellForce III: Reforced has players control a mage called Tahar and a group of supporting characters with an assortment of abilities. Characters are able to equip various items such as armor, weapons, and jewelry which improve different abilities. The game also features the opportunity to construct buildings and gather resources.

Two standalone expansions have been released for SpellForce III so far. 2018 saw the DLC launch of Soul Harvest, with Fallen God releasing in 2020. Spell Force III: Reforced will arrive on consoles on June 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The title is already available on PC.

Source