Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Director Wanted To Make A Classic Horror Film

There are quite a few movie franchises out there that tap into the horror genre each year. However, some of these films attempt to grab viewers by quick jumpscares or more action-horror experiences. When it comes to the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, viewers can expect more of a classic horror film experience. At least that’s what the director is aiming for.

Director Johannes Roberts recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming movie. According to the director, the focus here was to tap into the video games that the film is based on. If you don’t recall, it wasn’t long ago that we received another set of Resident Evil adapted movies. Those films were a drastic step back compared to the original video game franchise. That’s not going to be the case here.

The director has continued to confirm that the movie is based around the video games in the past. As a result, you can expect to see familiar characters and storylines. But, the director is also hoping you recognize the tone and atmosphere. Speaking on influences in movies, the director noted that he enjoys Stephen King and John Carpenter, both iconic horror film directors. So, that may be an indicator of what the film experience could be like.

More importantly, the director noted that the other main focal point when it comes to the film was Resident Evil 2. That game, in particular, captured everything that the director wanted to make in this upcoming movie. So, while we know that some characters might not make it into the film, like Mr. X, we might see more than just one movie. It’s too early to say just yet, but how well this first movie is received could mean that other installments could follow.

