Sonic The Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles Live-Action TV Show Confirmed

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is still a couple of months from release, but Paramount Pictures has already confirmed a third installment to the series and a new TV show starring Knuckles.

In a statement from SEGA CEO Haruki Satomi, he said, “We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live-action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed. We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them.” Going on to say, “2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come.”

The recent announcement was made during yesterday’s Viacom Investor Event where President and CEO of Paramount Pictures Brian Robbins delivered a presentation naming several exciting projects. Robbins said on expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, “For more than three decades, Sonic the Hedgehog’s universe of vibrant, unique characters has generated one of the most passionate fanbases. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sega, Neal Moritz, and all our creative partners as we explore additive ways to holistically scale the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise across platforms and captivate its loyal audience around the world.”

Paramount released a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 this past weekend at the Super Bowl. The upcoming movie will release this coming April 8 in theaters everywhere. The next game in the franchise Sonic Frontiers is due to launch in Q4 of 2022 and has been likened to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s definitely a good year to be a Sonic fan.

