Horizon Forbidden West Players Will Help Plant Real Trees

We’ve reached the home stretch: Horizon Forbidden West is only three days away. With shining reviews popping up online and more leaks flooding social media, the five-year wait is nearly at an end. While fans of Horizon probably don’t need an altruistic reason to pick up their controller on Friday, Sony is providing one regardless. The company is teaming up with the Arbor Day Foundation to help three reforestation projects across the United States. This was announced via the PlayStation website and a new YouTube trailer, which you can watch below.

Just playing the game won’t be enough, however. Those wanting to contribute will need to earn the ‘Reaching the Daunt’ trophy. While it’s unclear exactly what must be done to get this trophy, it seems to be very easy to unlock thanks to a recent leak. It is part of the main story, and players can earn it in under two hours.

For each player that unlocks the trophy, Sony will plant one tree in either the Torreya State Park in Liberty County, Florida, the Douglas County Forest in Wisconsin, or the Sheep Fire Private Lands in Lassen County, California. The latter suffered a massive fire in 2020 that burned nearly 30,000 acres of land and forest.

This promotion will continue until all three projects are complete (which will take around 288,000 trees) or until March 25. Given how easy it is to get the trophy and how many people are desperate to return to Guerrilla’s world for this new adventure, there’s no doubt that Sony will reach the goal one way or another. Also, this cause is certainly something that Aloy would support.

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release this Friday, February 18, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In merchandise news, Lego fans out there will want to grab this newly-announced Tallneck–complete with an Aloy minifig.

