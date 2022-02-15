Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Teaser Trailer For Disney+

Disney+ just dropped a teaser trailer for the star-studded film Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers due to release later this year. According to Disney, the movie is “a comeback 30 years in the making” and features Chip ‘n Dale as fans have never seen them before. This “hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.” Check out the hilarious trailer below.

The iconic Chip ‘n Dale are played by Saturday Night Live alums John Mulaney and Andy Sandberg, while the rest of the cast boasts names such as Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Eric Bana (Munich), Keegan-Michael Key (Parks and Recreation), Seth Rogan (Knocked Up), J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man), Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), and a lot more. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is unexpectedly a 2022 must-watch.

The quirky trailer starts out like a E! True Hollywood Story, telling the story of the original 1989 Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rescue Rangers TV series and going on to explain what happened to its titular characters. The camera cuts to a mound of Chip ‘n Dale merchandise including everything from plushies, lunchboxes, to NES video games. The characters are even shown at a party featuring memorable characters from the time such as Roger Rabbit and The Three Little Pigs. This movie aims to please both kids and parents, zoning in on nostalgia.

As Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers will catch up with the characters 30 years later, the trailer shows off an interesting mix of live-action, CG, and animation. Early on in the teaser, Chip is shown to be classically animated, as fans are used to seeing him. Dale on the other hand mentions getting “CGI surgery” and has taken on a more modern form. A lot of the film looks like it will poke fun at the evolution of animation over the last 30 years, even king fun at the awkward/realistic animation style made famous from films such as The Polar Express and 2009’s A Christmas Carol.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers will release on May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

