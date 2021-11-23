League of Legends Project L Fighting Game Has A Brief New Update

Riot Games is known for its incredibly successful MOBA title, League of Legends. For years, fans have been going through tense matches as they battled against opposing teams. With a wide array of hero characters to pick from, League of Legends kept players coming back with new additions being added to the game. However, most recently, Riot Games have found some interest outside of the MOBA title.

With the success of League of Legends, Riot Games was able to introduce other projects. We have the successful Netflix animated series Arcane along with the competitive multiplayer shooter, Valorant. Although, that’s not the only project of interest from the studio. There’s also Project L.

Project L was introduced back in 2019, but we haven’t seen much of the game at all. We know that this is a fighting game based around the roster of hero characters to pick from. Now a new update has come out to give a bit more insight. Developer Tom Cannon wrote up a blog post on Project L, who stated that the developers are still in an early development phase. Currently, the developers are more in the research and development phase.

“Our goal is to build a super high-quality fighting game that the FGC can invest deeply in, playing for years or even decades. That takes time to get right, and we’re not going to rush it.” Tom Cannon

Although, we do know that this game will feature a tag team system. We also have a very brief look into what the game will look like. Known as a Vertical Slice, the footage shows what the studio is aiming for. There’s still a ton of work needing to be done to make this game a reality. In fact, we know that the game won’t be released next year, according to the blog post. With that said, we should get more updates on Project L during 2022.

