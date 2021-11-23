Hitman III Second Year Roadmap Teased

IO Interactive recently launched the highly successful conclusion to their latest Hitman trilogy. However, new content is inbound. While some might have assumed the studio is moving on to the next major video game release, it looks like Hitman III will continue to see support. Today, we’re finding out that the developers are moving on with the launch of another year of gameplay content.

Currently, the details are rather scarce right now. IO Interactive didn’t unveil everything coming next year, but they stated that information is coming soon. We’ll have to keep tabs on what the studio is planning early next year. With that said, we do know that new game maps, storylines, and even ways to play. For instance, we know that PC players will be given the VR treatment if they want to get a bit more immersed in the gameplay of Hitman III.

Speaking of PC players, the platform will also find Ray Tracing support. Outside of PC-specific features, we know that there is a new game mode coming called Elusive Target Arcade. It’s a new revamped challenge system to take out elusive targets within the game. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on the game details to come out for that new game mode as well.

Again, this is just a tease of what’s to come from the development studio. While they are preparing to reveal the roadmap in early 2022, we know that’s not all they have planned. For example, it was unveiled that the studio is working on a James Bond 007 video game. Unfortunately, even fewer details are available on that game than the second-year roadmap for Hitman III.

