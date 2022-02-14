Spider-Man: Miles Morales is Sony’s Third Best-Selling Game

Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment are enjoying some impressive profits thanks to one snazzy web-slinger. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is officially the third best-selling game in the United States since recordkeeping began way back in 1995. This ranking is based only on dollar sales and not units sold, and only Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) and God of War (2018) have made more money overall. Given that Miles Morales was released only a year and a half ago and the standard version of the game costs only $49.99, this becomes an even more amazing feat.

Inspired by both the comic book series and the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also a spin-off of Marvel’s Spider-Man. The game tells the story of Miles’ struggle to balance his civilian and superhero personas when his new home, Harlem, is threatened by a war between the Roxxon Energy Corporation and the Tinkerer’s high-tech criminal army, the Underground.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales showcased many of the PlayStation 5’s capabilities, including its dedicated ray-tracing hardware, custom solid-state drive storage, Tempest Engine 3D audio capabilities, and DualSense controller’s adaptive feedback. The PS5 version also supports high dynamic range and an optional performance mode that allows the title to run at 4K resolution and 60 FPS. The game was the best-selling physical PlayStation 5 launch game in the UK, and in April 2021, Miles Morales had officially outsold The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima.

A sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, is currently in the works at Insomniac Games, and is expected to release sometime in 2023. A brief trailer was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase 2021, showing both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in action, along with the popular villain Venom.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was initially released in November 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game went gold in October 2020 and sold over 6.5 million copies as of July 2021.

