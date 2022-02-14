Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Characters Revealed by Nintendo

Unveiled as the finale to the first Nintendo Direct of 2022, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is gearing up for a strong September release. The series has been a best-seller since its start in 2010, with 2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2 remaining one of the top Switch games, period. With fans anxious to know more about what to expect this fall, the Nintendo of Europe Twitter account is shedding some light on two main characters to be introduced in the newest installment.

Wielding a red sword reminiscent of past protagonists Shulk and Rex, Noah is a soldier from the country of Keves. The post describes him as an “off-seer,” someone who mourns for those who have lost their lives on the battlefield.

This is Noah, one of the protagonists from #XenobladeChronicles 3. As a Keves soldier, he wields a bright red blade in combat. He is also an “off-seer”, someone who mourns for those who’ve lost their lives on the battlefield. pic.twitter.com/pJQLzbR24J — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) February 14, 2022

Mio is a Gormotti girl using dual chakram-like weapons, similar to the Dancer class in Final Fantasy XIV or the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 character Nia. A soldier of Agnus, the post claims that “her speed allows her to easily evade attacks while dishing out damage with her ring-shaped weapons.” She is also described as an “off-seer.”

Meet Mio, the other protagonist of #XenobladeChronicles3 and a soldier of Agnus (who sports some rather distinctive ears!). In battle, her speed allows her to easily evade attacks while dishing out damage with her ring-shaped weapons. Much like Noah, Mio is an “off-seer” as well. pic.twitter.com/uTCXj76Ne2 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) February 14, 2022

More information about other characters is expected in the coming days.

While these characters look very similar to past characters in the series, it’s unclear whether Mio and Noah are descendants of these familiar characters or not. The game’s official website states that players will step into the roles of these two characters amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus, with six characters taking part in a grand tale with “life” as its central theme.

Also highlighted at last week’s Nintendo Direct was Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, a Wii Sports successor, and more Kirby and the Forgotten Land gameplay footage.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released for the Nintendo Switch in September 2022. The first Xenoblade Chronicles was released for the Wii in June 2010, with the second title released for the Switch in 2017. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was highly successful, quickly becoming the best-selling game in the Xeno franchise, and the best-selling game of Monolith Soft ever, selling nearly 2 million copies worldwide as of December 2019.

Source