Dying Light 2: Free DLC Revealed In Trailer

Game developers Techland have officially revealed the first DLC to come to Dying Light 2 in the form of The Authority Pack. The skin pack is a three-part pack that will start with armor and then finish with new weapons. Check out the DLC trailer below.

According to developers about the Dying Light sequel, “Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget—stay human.”

The first part of the DLC pack available now includes three items of gear that grant players the Intimidating Jack, Intimidating High-Tops, and the Intimidating Cargo Pants. Several perks are also included with each item, with the central theme being damage resistance from varying enemies. Players can claim their gear from each platform’s store and install it. Then, gamers will find the gear in their stash the next time they open the game. On Xbox, players will need to fully quit the game for the items to appear.

Part one of three of the DLC Authority Pack for Dying Light 2 has been released today. Play the new game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and later this year, on the Nintendo Switch.

