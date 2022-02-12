Sifu Mod Allows Players To Play As John Wick

Slocap’s Sifu released a short while ago and has intrigued players with its unique art style and gameplay. It’s clear to see that the game has taken inspirations from many action movies — one of those is Keanu Reeve’s John Wick.

The tale of a revenge and choreographed battles are just mere examples of this but now, thanks to a new mod from The Beyonders, this can now be the John Wick game we’ve always wanted, allowing players to reenact the well-known Club scene from the movie. Though, there has been a number of official John Wick games, none have really captured the essence quite like this Sifu Mod — it has you believing the protagonist you’re supposed to be playing is John Wick.

Popular YouTuber Dan Allen Gaming has posted up a video showing off the mod in all its full glory. This mod alters the games early dance-floor scene to tie into the movie; close-quarters combat, neon lighting and loud (but awesome) music is what is to be expected. And, if you have seen the original film, you will recognise this scene instantly.

Here’s the video:

I mean, if that doesn’t make you want to play Sifu, I don’t know what will. Unfortunately, this mod has sparked a little backlash within the community due to the fact that users will need to subscribe through The Beyonders Patreon page in order to access it. Whereas most mods are usually free to download as long as you own the main game.

Access to this mod is locked behind a £4 a month subscription, and of course, that isn’t ideal. On the plus side, subscribing to their Patreon will allow access to all previous and upcoming mods they have or will release, of which there are quite a few.

On the topic of Sifu — the game has caused a little friction in the gaming world this week with the announcement of them adding difficulty modes to the game after all. Of course, this is a wonderful thing for accessibility in games, many gamers are a little disappointed that the original statement “We want Sifu to challenge players and to encourage them to learn, improve and adapt,” no longer applies. What

Hey! So it's weird I get to help break news but yes #Sifu is getting #accessibility updates post-launch.

– Better captions

– High Contrast Mode on PS4/5 (was on PC, but not PS4/5 at launch due to a bug)

– Difficulty Modes. Both easier & harder, similar to Metroid Dread's update. https://t.co/9pFTOmfvnR — Steve Saylor (@stevesaylor) February 11, 2022

