Babylon’s Fall Demo Launches For PS5 & PS4 On February 25

Babylon’s Fall was announced way back in 2019 and since then, fans have been eager to get their hands on the game from Square Enix and Platinum Games. Luckily, we will soon get to get a taste of what’s to be expected as it’s been announced during the most recent broadcast that a demo will be releasing on February 25, 2022.

During the demo players will be able to experience up to four-player online multiplayer (including the game’s tutorial) from the start of the game. It’s also said that any progress made from the demo can be transferred to the full version of the game when it launches on March 3, 2022.

The broadcast also brought the news that the game will feature a Battle Pass and that Season 1 will be titled “Eternal Tower”. Eternal Tower is scheduled to run from February 25 through to May 31. An interesting choice to have the Battle Pass run from the demo too.

Babylon’s Fall will receive “major updates” every three months as part of the Seasons cycle. Each Season have the option of both a free and paid Battle Pass that will allow players to earn various rewards as they play. Though, the first Seasons premium Battle Pass will be available to all players, free of charge.

It seems that many games are going down the Battle Pass route as a clear way to make profit whilst maintaining a higher player base. The Premium Battle Pass will cost 1,000 GARAZ, which is the games in-game currency — which seems the be the standard amount now.

Babylon’s Fall is due for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on March 3. Players who purchase the digital deluxe edition will gain three days early access to the game.

Make sure to pre-order yourself a copy from your local retailer if you are interested to avoid disappointment.

Source