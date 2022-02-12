Dark Souls 3 Gets Single-Player Bloodborne-Based Overhaul Mod Demo

With Elden Ring’s release just around the corner, the focus is still very much on souls-like games. This time, the focus comes to Dark Souls 3 — where modder Jennisaurus715 has released a brand new demo for Ashen Blood; a single-player Bloodborne-based overhaul mod.

The mod is said to alter a ton of things such as; gameplay, weapons, enemies, map design, visual effects as well as future updates. This demo is meant to be an early test before Elden Ring’s release and so the player will only have access to Firelink, Undead Settlement and Ariandel.

No video footage or additional details have been released, sadly. But, you can go ahead and download the demo from here. This page also details how to install it correctly:

Unpack your game with UXM

Extract the folder and 2 files below into your game directory

– Ashen Blood Demo folder

– dinput8.dll

– modengine.ini

I’m sure it doesn’t need to be said, but the Ashen Blood mod can only be installed via PC and if you want to check out more mods for Dark Souls 3 there is a lot of them to explore. If you want a mod that adds more to the game, check out The Convergence which adds over 150 new spells, new bosses and even dozens of weapons. There’s the Cinders mod that gives the game a complete overhaul as well as hundreds and hundreds more to explore through.

We will be sure to update you if and when any more details arise about Ashen Blood and if it’s any closer to its full release as well as any videos or images to share.

Source