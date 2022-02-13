Instruments of Destruction Gets New Release Date Trailer

We have been patiently waiting for Instruments of Destruction, the vehicle-building sandbox game from Radiangames, for a good while now. But, thanks to a new trailer that has surfaced, we now know the wait will be a lot shorter with it coming to Steam early access on March 2, 2022.

Take a look at the brand new release date trailer:

The fairly short, 1 minute, trailer appears to show a variety of gameplay shorts — with a LOT of buildings getting destroyed before revealing the early access release date.

For those that are unaware of what Instruments of Destruction actually is, let me quick you a quick overview.

Instruments of Destruction features an advanced physics-based destruction system. You can demolish every structure in the game piece by piece thanks to a fully interactive physics system, and every object in the world interacts with the destruction in some way. The game also features an advanced GPU-driven particle system and GPU-driven grass and surface rocks. Each element of the world complements the destruction system and interacts with each other and together they create a physical, visceral world to play with.



Build a vehicle your way, with an ever-expanding array of parts and pieces. Using an intuitive vehicle construction system that also lets you customize your vehicles’ appearance and controls, you’ll always have fun creating your next awesome invention.



From simple splitters and joints to fully-simulated treads and ropes, a large variety of parts are available to start the game, while more advanced parts (like giant chainsaws and rocket thrusters) unlock by playing the game. Each new part unlocks countless new possibilities, and you’ll also unlock numerous pre-built vehicles that highlight the unlocked parts and provide inspiration for further experimentation.

If that appeals to you, then make your way over to the Steam page and get it pre-ordered. Early access games usually release for a fraction of its usual price, and allows you to play the game as it develops.