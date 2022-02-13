MSI’s $2,099 Motherboard Out Now, But Don’t Expect To Get Your Hands On It

Last week we spoke about Nvidia’s ridiculously expensive graphics card, well now we are continuing the theme as MSI’s latest motherboard has been released, and though it’s not quite as expensive, it’s still quite pricey.

The MSI Godlike Z690 (a little cocky) is the latest, top-tier motherboard from MSI and will set you back by $2,099 — that’s if you can get your palms on it.

Strangely enough, MSI are making the Godlike particularly difficult to get a hold of; with previous customers getting priority. Those that have purchased a past Godlike motherboard or one its RTX 3080 OR 3090 graphics cards can get faster access to the registration page…

So, why does this latest product from MSI cost as much as a top-tier gaming PC? Well, you do get a little more than just a motherboard packaged in with it. Those who purchase the MSI MEG Godlike Z690 will also get the MEG CoreLiquid S360 chip chiller and a double pack of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 16GB (a total of 32GB). Those alone will cost you around $630 – so it’s not all bad with the motherboard totalling roughly around $1,469.

So, what makes this motherboard so expensive? It might have something to do with that touchscreen motherboard screen with hot key functions, tools, system info and debug codes on display. Because, of course you will need that.

What do you think? Does it look Godlike? Many aren’t a fan of its chunky aesthetic, but I quite like it. Of course, a motherboard this pricey will be powerful with the 20+2 phase 105A VRM — it could be a little overkill.

I mean, it’s down to you to decide whether this is worth its cost, but the bottom line is this — even if you did want to drop over $2,000 dollars on this motherboard, you wouldn’t be able to purchase it without having one of the previous releases, which is a little counter-intuitive.

