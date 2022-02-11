DC Movies: The World Needs Heroes Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer showcasing their plans for 2022 when it comes to DC movies. The short video featured clips from at least four different DC films debuting this year, including the most detailed look at Black Adam yet. Check out the DC: The World Needs Heroes trailer below.

From the looks of the new trailer, fans can look forward to at least four new DC films in 2022: The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. The one-minute video features several never-before-seen clips from the upcoming movies. Black Adam is seen in a dark cloak walking head-on towards two military-grade helicopters. Fans then get a quick glimpse of the character with an ax at his neck, and later standing defiantly with his cloak now singed and burning. A quick exchange between Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell, due to play Atom Smasher and Cyclone in Black Adam, is teased in the trailer as well.

Very little has been previously known about Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, with fans still waiting on a full trailer to the upcoming film. The World Needs Heroes trailer features a few glimpses of the aquatic movie. In one clip, Aquaman is seen standing on the edge of a cliff with stone ruins behind him, then the trailer quickly shifts to the character sitting on his underwater throne.

While The Flash and The Batman were seen in the trailer as well, most of The Flash footage seems to be recycled from a previous DC Fandom trailer. The World Needs Heroes feature packed a lot into one minute, with most of the time going to Black Adam. Pierce Brosnan, playing Dr. Fate in Black Adam, even got the spotlight for a few seconds, both in and out of his super-suit.

The Batman will be the first to hit theaters on March 2, Black Adam will arrive on July 29, The Flash is due to release on November 6, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 16. 2022 will hopefully be a good year for DC movies.

