Call of Duty: Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Are Confirmed By Activision

Activision has officially confirmed the development of both Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. While rumors have long swirled around the development of both titles, it’s nice for developers to give fans confirmation of their existence. The news broke with the company tweeting out a blog post on social media containing a “special briefing.”

In a final word on today’s post, Activision laid out their future plans for the franchise saying:

Lastly, we also wanted to give a peek into what is on the horizon in 2022 for Call of Duty. The team is excited to confirm some additional news below.

This year’s Call of Duty is a sequel to Modern Warfare® 2019​.

The new game and a new Warzone experience are designed together from the ground-up​.

Expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode​.

A new engine powers both the new Call of Duty game release and Warzone.

Development on both the new Call of Duty and the Warzone experience is being led by Infinity Ward.

Twitter account CharlieIntel recently revealed that Infinity Ward’s Pat Kelly has said that when “Black Ops Cold War was added to Warzone, Warzone didn’t feel like Modern Warfare anymore, but also didn’t feel like Black Ops either” Accordingly to Charlie, Call of Duty developers are “working to ensure the future of Warzone does not feel like that.”

CharlieIntel additionally claimed that his sources say Modern Warfare 2 will release this coming fall, although very little information is currently known about the upcoming game. Although, some rumors have reported that the sequel will focus on Colombian drug cartels. CharlieIntel mentioned that during his call with Pat Kelly, the Co-Studio head said “it should be obvious” that developers are working on a sequel to Modern Warfare as the 2019 title “sold over 30 million copies.”

Stay tuned for more information as this story develops. If a fall release of Modern Warfare 2 is true, hopefully, Activision releases more details soon.

