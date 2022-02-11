Tentacular SteamVR & Meta Quest 2 Trailer

Indie game publisher, Devolver Digital has announced the release of its next game titled Tentacular. This VR game will premiere on both SteamVR and the Meta Quest 2 later this year. The new game will have players go through a collection of action-based activities and construction puzzles in order to help the people of La Kalma find out the mysteries of a strange and powerful energy source. Check out the new trailer below.

The Tentacular reveal trailer shows the game will have fans play as a giant squid-like creature and use its tentacles to help people construct buildings in the city of La Kalma. As said by Devolver Digital, “Ever felt like a squid out of water? Tentacular plunges you into the ocean-dwelling hulk of a gigantic, kind-hearted tentacled beast trying to figure out its place in the world. Raised among humans on the bustling and eccentric island of La Kalma, the time has finally come to unravel the secrets of your mysterious origin while working as the world’s strongest handyman. Help your human friends to research a strange and incredibly powerful energy source through a colossal collection of action-based activities and constructions puzzles, using your titanic tentacles to aid your quest for answers and unlock elements for your very own playground in the creative sandbox mode. Get your suckers ready!”

Some of the key features of the game include the following:

Get a grip on things with fully physics-based tentacles complete with Octo-grade suckers. Titanic Tasks! Apply lateral thinking and giant limbs to 50+ puzzle and action levels, building huge structures and contraptions.

This new VR title doesn’t yet have an exact release date but developers have promised a Spring 2022 launch for SteamVR and the Meta Quest 2. Get ready to become a “gigantic but good-hearted tentacled beast trying to figure out its place in the world.”

