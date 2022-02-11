Kingdom Hearts on Switch has a day one patch

The Kingdom Hearts series is finally available on Nintendo Switch via Cloud starting today!



Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) are all up to 20% off now! #KH20th pic.twitter.com/DTD2ncgch4 — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) February 10, 2022

Square Enix is issuing a day one patch for the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece on Switch.

Several players were running into an issue in which the game would refuse to launch, showing an error screen simply stating “The software was closed because an error occurred”. The official Kingdom Hearts twitter account has acknowledged this issue and tweeted that they’re currently about to patch the game to address this and several other bug reports that are being made for these versions of the games.

It’s currently unknown what exactly the contents of the patch are beyond fixing the launch error, but one can imagine that it’ll fix smaller glitches and bugs so that the games can be played smoothly by anybody who has purchased the games on day one.

Previously the Switch versions of the Kingdom Hearts games have faced heavy criticism thanks to the fact that they’re based on a cloud system. This means that if the netcode is badly made, the games will simply refuse to run well at all, meaning heavy lag is present in the games. Kingdom Hearts is a series featuring some fights that basically entirely rely on your reaction time, so for a game like this to not be very responsive would make it unplayable after a certain point. Also, you don’t actually own these versions of the games and since they’re cloud-based, you’re completely unable to play them without an internet connection, severing the ability to use the Switch as a traditional portable device.

