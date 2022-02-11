Horizon Forbidden West PS5 & PS4 Pre-load Is Now Available

Players who have pre-ordered Sony’s soon-to-be-released Horizon Forbidden West through the PlayStation Store can officially pre-load the game ahead of its release. The download is currently 90.55GB with version 1.03 in Europe. The US version takes up slightly fewer gigabytes, most likely because of the multiple language packs that accompany most games in Europe.

Earlier today, Sony excited fans by releasing a new “Cinematic Trailer” for Horizon Forbidden West, increasing speculation that players will be able to fly in this installation to the franchise. A couple of days ago, Twitter account @JoseBellamy93 posted a video of a new ad that has gone up in Time Square promoting the game. The ad shows Aloy surrounded by large mechanical birds and then sees her leap before ending up in a totally new location. The trailer released today similarly sees the character do a rolling jump through the air as the birds come near her and she ends up in a new place as well. If speculation is true, gamers will be able to experience the world of Horizon from new heights.

Developed by Guerilla Games and published by Sony, Horizon Forbidden West is a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. The upcoming action RPG is open-world and continues the story of its protagonist, huntress Aloy. The sequel introduces a world populated by animalistic machines and allows players to explore the frontier of Forbidden West, a post-apocalyptic version of the western US.

Gamers who have yet to purchase Horizon Forbidden West should be aware that it is possible to save an extra $10 on the game, although this would mean giving up access to pre-load the game. Sony is allowing players to upgrade the PS4 version of the game to PS5 for free, backtracking on a previous decision to do otherwise. This means gamers can buy the cheaper PS4 version and immediately upgrade to the PS5 version.

The tantalizing wait for Horizon Forbidden West will officially end on February 18 with its release on PS4 and PS5. Pre-loading the game will allow players access to the new title the second it is available.

