Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Movie: New Super Bowl Trailer

The annual Super Bowl will take place in just a few days and with it, Paramount Pictures plans to debut a brand new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer. The sequel to the 2020 movie will introduce franchise-favorites Knuckles and Tails, who were briefly shown in the film’s first trailer. This new trailer gives fans a more in-depth look at the recently added creatures. Check out the new trailer below.

The new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer will air during this weekend’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals this coming Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

The upcoming sequel will star Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, Space Force) reprising his role as Sonic, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther, The Suicide Squad) as Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, who played the beloved character in several games. Their live-action accompaniments will be James Marsden (Enchanted, X-Men), Tika Sumpter (Ride Along, The Old Man & The Gun), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure, The White Lotus), Adam Pally (Iron Man 3), and Jim Carrey (Bruce Almighty, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind).

According to Paramount Pictures, “The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will hit theaters in just a couple of months on April 8. What game characters do you hope to see in the films?

