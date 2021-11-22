Genshin Impact Likely Adding New Characters in Update 2.4

There’s nothing Genshin Impact players love more than new character reveals. After the character models for Yun Jin and Shenhe were leaked over a year ago, the two have become incredibly popular in the community, and fans should be thrilled to know that the two will be coming soon, likely in the 2.4 update. While there has been no exact release announcement, more information about the two was revealed on the official Genshin Impact Twitter page today, and the two most recently added characters Itto and Gorou were revealed shortly before they premiered in version 2.3. The newest update also added the new region Inazuma, though it seems like Yun Jin and Shenhe will be taking players back to the Liyue region.

Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida

Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe



She is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/fKkSfgQhk5 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 22, 2021

Yun Jin is a well-respected dancer, singer, and brewer who works at the Heyu Tea House. She will be debuting in the Geo element alongside Zhongli, Albedo, Ningguang, and Noelle, and uses a polearm. It’s unclear what rarity she’ll be, but rumors around the web indicate that the colorful and classy lady might be a four-star character.

Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence



Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OrjpVCqmkD — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 22, 2021

Shenhe is a cryo-element polearm user with a great talent for adepti arts who is more on the mysterious side. She is an exorcist who trained under the Cloud Retainer as a disciple, and it’s unclear what rarity she will be upon release.

Despite feeling as though Genshin Impact has been in the news for years, the game only just debuted in September 2020. Development took nearly four years, and MiHoYo also released a companion manga, with more tie-ins scheduled for some point in the future. The gacha game has been a massive moneymaking success, and anything they decide to release will likely turn to gold. (It’s hard to imagine the impact an animated series would have.)

Genshin Impact is currently available to play on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. It is set to release on the Nintendo Switch in the future, although an exact release date has not been specified. In the title’s first year of release, it has grossed over $2 billion worldwide.

