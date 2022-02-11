NBA 2K Studio Is Developing A New AAA Driving Game

Visual Concepts, the studio behind the NBA 2K series is hiring developers for a new AAA driving game it is making. In a job listing for a producer, the company says the game is an “open-world driving game with a major license.” The company also describes it as a “AAA title targeted at multiple platforms.” As the job listing states, this is an unannounced title and nothing has been mentioned about this game in the past.

A listing looking to fill the position of senior technical artist for the same game says, “This role acts as a liaison between the programmers and artists working on a wide variety of features and tools for an exciting new open-world driving game.” While it’s not yet known what “major license” this new driving game could be, Visual Concept’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, also owns Rockstar Games who are the developers of Midnight Club.

The Midnight Club franchise has not seen a new installment since 2008, suggesting it could be due for a reboot. In early January, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in an investor call, “Our labels are home to some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Midnight Club, NBA 2K, BioShock, Borderlands, Sid Meier’s Civilization, Mafia, and Kerbal Space Program.” While there are certainly some heavy-hitters on the list, the inclusion of Midnight Club caught the attention of many fans. It was odd to mention a franchise that hasn’t seen a new game for over thirteen years, which led to speculation that there could soon be a new Midnight Club game. Perhaps Visual Concept has taken the reigns on the next game in the series.

In a tease to fans, Visual Concept’s Twitter bio has also been edited to now say, “NBA 2K, WWE 2K, a new AAA game that will blow your mind: Visual Concepts has been making great games for 30 years.” Let’s hope developers release more information on the upcoming title soon.

