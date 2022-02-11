Disgaea 6 Complete Announced For PS5, PS4, and PC

Game developers Nippon Ichi Software have officially announced Disgaea 6 Complete will be making its way to PS5, PS4, and PC. The company says the new version “Includes all previously releases character and cosmetic DLC, plus new additional color DLC, dood!” Check out the announcement trailer below.

Disgaea 6 Complete will be the first title in the franchise to get a PS5 launch. Defiance of Destiny was originally released on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2021, in Japan, with the game going worldwide on June 29, 2021, on the Switch. Disgaea 6 Complete will also be the first time the game is available on PS4 in western countries.

Preorders are now available for the Complete version of the tactical RPG on the PS5 and PS4. Disgaea 6 Complete limited-edition will include a Deluxe Edition copy of the game, a hardcover art book, a two-disc soundtrack, a SteelBook, a cloth poster, four art cards, and a collectors box for $109.99 on PS5 and PS4.

According to Nippon Ichi Software, Disgaea 6 Complete follows Zed, “a boastful zombie who wallows on the lowest rung on the Netherworld ladder alongside his sister Bieko. When a God of Destruction threatens their way of (un)life, Zed must harness his unique ability of Super Reincarnation to stand against the approaching menace. Along the way, he will unite with twisted and colorful denizens of the Netherworld, face challenges around and within, and see if even an undying hooligan like himself can defy the odds!”

While there is no exact date for the English release of Disgaea 6 Complete on PS5, PS4, and PC, the game is due to launch on June 16 in Japan for 6,980 yen ($60 USD). Nippon Ichi Software has promised the Japanese release will be followed by all three versions coming to North America, Europe, and Australia “summer 2022.”

Source