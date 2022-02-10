Samurai Gunn 2 PS5 Announcement Trailer

The fast-paced action game, Samurai Gunn 2 is officially making its way to the PS5. The game is currently in early access on PC via Steam, with plans for it to be available on the Nintendo Switch and PS5 at an undisclosed date. Check out the trailer below – which, spoiler, should make some Among Us fans happy.

One of the developers of Samurai Gunn 2, Adam Robezzoli made the announcement on the PlayStation.Blog today. He explained, “We’ve been pouring ourselves into this work for years, and we’re super excited that you’ll be able to play it on PS5!” The “instant death fighting game” first launched for PC on July 20, 2021, with developers now promising to bring the game to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Robezzoli said on the title, “Samurai Gunn 2 is a one-hit-kill platform fighter. It has that easy pick-up-and-play feel that makes it great for parties, but contains a wide possibility space of movement and technique for hardcore enthusiasts of the genre.” Adding, “Like any good fighting game, first up has to be the characters. We’ve got forest spirits and demon hunters, vengeful ghosts and a wandering bodyguard, a revolutionary princess and an autonomous suit of gunpowder armor …and we’ve only revealed half the lineup so far.”

Players will also get the chance to see some familiar characters in Samurai Gunn 2. Characters from fellow indie titles Among Us, Minit, and Spelunky 2 all make appearances in the new trailer. Robezzoli explained the added characters saying, “We’re fortunate to have made good friends working in indie games over the years. And those friends also happen to make some of our favorite games ever. They’ve graciously allowed us to pay homage to their characters, and we’ve worked hard to do them justice. With totally unique abilities and movement, they play way differently than the Samurai.”

The inclusion of popular characters from alternate franchises is sure to draw fans into Samurai Gunn 2. Unfortunately, there is no confirmed release date for the game’s PS5 launch. Stay tuned for more information on the indie title as it develops.

