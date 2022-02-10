Final Fantasy XIV to Finally Allow Steam Account Linking

In a new blog post, Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV players on Steam will finally be able to link their accounts to the MMORPG. Starting in March 2022, players launching FFXIV on Steam for the first time will be prompted to upgrade to a new launcher. Going forward, it will be necessary to launch the game from Steam instead of through the native launcher we’ve all come to know and love.

The blog post explains the reason for the change. “As part of ongoing efforts to further enhance account security and bolster fraud prevention measures, we will be implementing an additional account verification and login confirmation process for FINAL FANTASY XIV Steam version service account holders. Users can verify their account type by logging into the Mog Station and selecting the “Service Account Status” menu where Steam service account holders will see a ‘Steam’ notation,” it reads.

To link an account, players will need to possess an FFXIV license that matches the one found on their Square Enix account. To verify the licenses, simply click on your Steam display name, select ‘account details,’ and click on ‘view licenses and product key activations’ under the store and purchase history.

On February 18, the next Letter from the Producer live stream will be broadcast at 6PM PST / 9 PM EST on the official Final Fantasy XIV YouTube channel, Niconico, and Twitch. Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida will discuss the next 10 years of the popular MMO and will answer player questions about the recently-released Endwalker expansion. A preview of Patch 6.1’s content, expected to be added to the game in March, will also be teased.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The release of the game’s newest expansion Endwalker resulted in such a massive influx of players that sales of the title were suspended as of December 16, 2021 due to extreme server congestion. Digital sales resumed on January 25, 2022.

Source