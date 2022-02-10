Resident Evil 4 Remake Reportedly Real, Will Make Major Changes

Resident Evil 4 is reportedly about to go through major story and tone changes in a currently unannounced Remake.

Imran Khan of Fanbyte reports that the remake is in development and is expected to be revealed this year, after a shaky start that involved Capcom deciding to remove the development heads of Resident Evil 3 Remake and replace them with the development heads of Resident Evil 2 Remake.

According to Khan, Capcom doesn’t want to make an exact one for one remake. Rather, they want to shift the game to take place at night, resembling the old demos that were presented to Capcom executives as as proof of concept of the game. The original game was much more of an action-based title than previous Resident Evil games and resembled a shift in direction for the series, but Capcom wants to bring this title more in line with the previously released remakes by focusing in greater detail on the horror aspects of the title.

In addition to changing the tone and setting of the game, Capcom is also planning to make the side-content much more engaging. While the original release of the game featured a side-mode in which you could play as Ada Wong entitled “Assignment: Ada” and the subsequent PS2 release added a campaign called “Separate Ways” which attempted to put a more story-focused spin on the Ada Wong content, the developers want to combine both of those into one package in an attempt to greater reflect the extra content added in Resident Evil 2 Remake.

