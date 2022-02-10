Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Master Splinter Trailer

Game publishers Dotemu just dropped a new trailer for their upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shedder’s Revenge. The short video features the mutant rat character, Master Splinter as he takes down a myriad of ninja baddies. Take a look at the new trailer below.

According to developers, “Master Splinter’s calm, thoughtful nature makes him more collected than most of his green pupils, but his mastery of ninja arts ensures that he’s a formidable powerhouse. He dishes out particularly powerful attacks with his trusty staff and wide-reaching special ninja moves, bashing through groups of enemies as efficiently as the Turtles chowing down on a pizza.”

The nostalgic side-scrolling design of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is “Inspired by the Turtles’ iconic 1987 design.” The soon-to-be-released game will bring “New York City’s most righteous ninjas to life with gorgeous pixel art that’d look right at home in your favorite retro arcade. From showdowns with infamous rivals like Bebop and Rocksteady to returns to signature locales like Dimension X, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a bodacious celebration of classic TMNT beat-em-ups with its own modern touches.”

The side-scrolling beat ’em up game is being developed by Tribute games and is due to be published by Dotemu. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is based on the 1987 animated series. The action brawler has a pixelated art style and allows players to assume control of fan-favorites Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo, Raphael, April O’Neil, and as the new trailer shows, Master Splinter. Gamers will go up against the franchise’s famed enemies such as the Foot Clan, Krang, Bebop and Rocksteady, and Shredder. The game will take players across different locations from the New York City sewers to Dimension X. Both four-player local and online multiplayer will be available.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will launch on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year.

Source