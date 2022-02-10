Codemasters Cheshire Reportedly Working On Need For Speed 2022

Reputable leaker Tom Henderson has revealed that Codemasters Cheshire has been added to the 2022 Need for Speed game as a “support studio.” Codemasters Cheshire was formerly known as Evolution Studios. Under the Evolution Studios name, the developer was responsible for creating the MotorStorm series and Driveclub. After Sony shut down Evolution Studios in 2016, the remnants of the studio turned into Codemasters Cheshire. Recently, the studio has worked on Dirt 5 and Onrush.

Codemasters Cheshire working on the next Need for Speed game in a support capacity is sure to whet the appetites of racing fans. The studio has a long history of making top-tier racing games. The next Need for Speed title is supposedly coming later this year. Although the game hasn’t been officially revealed. Tom Henderson also confirmed in January that development on Need for Speed had to be paused last year. Need for Speed developer Criterion Games was pulled off the game in order to aid the development of Battlefield 2042. Despite Criterion having to work on Battlefield 2042, Henderson reported that EA still expects Need For Speed to be released in “September/October 2022.”

There hasn’t been a new Need For Speed game since 2019’s Need for Speed Heat. Ghost Games led development on four Need for Speed titles between 2013 and 2019 but was pulled off the franchise after the disappointing performance of Heat. Criterion, the renowned developer behind the Burnout franchise, was put in charge of the upcoming Need for Speed game. Criterion previously developed 2010’s Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and 2012’s Need for Speed: Most Wanted. Both of which are among the best-received games in the franchise. The pedigree of lead developer Criterion Games and now Codemasters Cheshire bodes well for the upcoming entry in one of gaming’s longest-running franchises.

Keep an eye out for more details and the official unveiling of Need for Speed 2022 as the year progresses.

