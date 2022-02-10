Uncharted Movie Director Working On Jak and Daxter Adaptation

Sony has big plans for its game library when it comes to updating several of its titles to film, with a potential Jak and Daxter movie in the works. With the movie adaptation of Uncharted days way from release and a The Last of Us mini-series in production, perhaps the steampunk game is the next to get the Hollywood treatment. Perhaps it’s a coincidence, but Sony seems to be favoring Naughty Dog titles for its films based on games.

Uncharted film director, Ruben Fleischer recently sat down for an interview with Digital Trends where he revealed he’s now working on adapting another classic game franchise. Fleischer said, “I’m actually working on Jak and Daxter, a version of that, for PlayStation, which I think would be really cool to bring to life.”

Sony has yet to officially announce a Jak and Daxter film, but Fleischer’s comments at least suggest ideas for the project are being thrown around. Fans of the game should be excited because with a potential movie in the works, this could also mean Sony plans to relaunch the game series and release a new installment of Jak and Daxter. Ratchet & Clank received similar treatment with its animated film leading to a 2016 PS4 game, effectively rebooting the game franchise.

In addition, Uncharted‘s upcoming film release will fit in nicely with Sony’s launch of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming out later this month on PS5. Even The Last of Us has been sparking several rumors that the company plans to remake the 2013 game, and possibly develop an online portion of the popular title.

Jak and Daxter hasn’t received a proper sequel since the 2009 release of Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier, so the franchise is long overdue for a new installment. For those unfamiliar with the games, Jak and Daxter are a series of story-based platformers that include science fantasy, steampunk, cyberpunk, and mystical elements. The games could easily translate to the big screen.

Source