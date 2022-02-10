Steam Deck: Valve has Verified Over 240 Games For The Console

According to the official Steam Database, Valve is swiftly increasing the number of games that are compatible on their upcoming Steam Deck. There are now over 240 titles verified for the handheld console. While there are more than 50,000 games currently in Steam’s library, Valve has been quick about growing the number of verified games for the Steam Deck. Some of the top-rated games that have already been verified are Portal 2, Hades, Stardew Valley, Vampire Survivors, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, Katana ZERO, Hollow Knight, Celeste, and Resident Evil 2.

The highly anticipated Steam Deck is due to launch in a couple of weeks, meaning Valve is hard at work with last-minute preparations. The company previously confirmed that the new console would definitely be released this month after delaying it from its original December 2021 launch date. The handheld gaming computer will be the first of its kind, encouraging ultimate customization from gamers, much like a gaming PC. Similar to the Nintendo Switch, players will be able to use the Steam Deck in either handheld mode or connected to a monitor.

Although Valve has made a name for itself when it comes to software, its hardware projects haven’t always panned out. However, the Steam Deck looks like it will change that. Several developers and testers who have had early access to the portable PC have sung the new console’s praises, calling it a complete game-changer.

Valve’s Steam Deck will officially launch on February 25, 2022, and pre-orders are currently open with a small $5 deposit. Although, recent pre-orders probably won’t get their hands on the console for several months from the launch date. Especially considering the ongoing supply shortages with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

