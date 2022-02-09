Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Will Soon Have 48 New Courses

Mario Kart fans have been holding out to hope that a new mainline title was coming into the marketplace. However, after Mario Kart 8, those mainline releases have been dormant. Instead, we’ve received a remastered edition on the Nintendo Switch with the game IP also hitting the smartphone platform. Then Nintendo decided to adapt the franchise with a makeshift RC version of Mario Kart, where players could build up their own courses in their homes. Now it looks like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is about to receive some new courses.

There were debates online whether we would receive a new mainline Mario Kart game or if Nintendo would throw together new DLC courses. With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still selling incredibly well, it looks like Nintendo is opting for DLC. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass was officially announced during the February Nintendo Direct stream. With this DLC pass, you will see over forty different courses get added into the mix.

This collection is broken down into six waves, each adding a new collection of courses into the game. You’ll even find course remakes coming from past Mario Kart video games in the past which range from the original Super Mario Kart release to the most recent Mario Kart Tour. We’re still waiting on the official list of all the courses that are coming to the game, but we do have the first wave available to look at.

Wave 1 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

Paris Promenade – Tour

Toad Circuit – 3DS

Choco Mountain – N64

Coconut Mall – Wii

Tokyo Blur – Tour

Shroom Ridge – 3DS

Sky Garden – GBA

Ninja Hideaway – Tour

Starting on March 18, 2022, we’ll see the first wave launch into the game. Meanwhile, this will be paid DLC, so if you want the pass, it will set you back $24.99. A small price to pay for a game that will likely continue to thrive throughout this console lifecycle.

Source