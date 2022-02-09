Wii Sports Successor, Nintendo Switch Sports Releases In April

Nintendo has announced that it is reviving the Wii Sports franchise. The franchise is coming to the Nintendo Switch, this time in the form of Nintendo Switch Sports. Wii Sports was the biggest game for the Wii when it was released with the console in 2006. Nintendo is bringing back the sports that are beloved by Wii Sports fans while also adding Volleyball and other new features. Check out the trailer below.

The sports making a return in Nintendo Switch Sports are tennis, bowling, chambara from Wii Sports Resort and golf will be coming as a free update later this year. For the first time, Nintendo Switch Sports is also adding soccer, badminton, and volleyball. Soccer will utilize leg movement with a joy-con and leg strap. The leg strap, similar to the one used in Ring Fit, is included with physical versions of the game and can be used for kicking the soccer ball in a shootout mode.

The game will include multiplayer across all sports. Multiplayer will be available both locally and online. The game will feature online play with friends and ranked matchmaking with random players. Interestingly, the online mode shown off for bowling is “Survival Bowling.” In the survival bowling mode, players will all bowl together. The player with the fewest pins knocked over will be ejected from the game, until there is a winner at the end. That’s right, Nintendo Switch Sports has a battle royale bowling mode.

Nintendo Switch Sports is releasing worldwide on April 29, 2022. An update that allows gamers to play soccer with the leg strap accessory will be available in the summer. Golf will be added to the game, also via a free update, in the fall. Anyone who wants to check out the game will be able to do so in an online play test. The play test is taking place later this month, from February 18-20. Anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be able to partake in the play test.

